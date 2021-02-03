Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.11 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $771.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

