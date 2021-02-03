Harmony (ONE) Tops One Day Volume of $19.36 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Harmony has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $106.39 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00067114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.01001453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045534 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.04 or 0.04710085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,231,077,514 coins and its circulating supply is 9,470,003,513 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

