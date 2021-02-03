Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 140.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.31. 63,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

