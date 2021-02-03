Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $147.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,074.73. 207,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,955.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,784.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,648.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,074.05.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

