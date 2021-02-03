Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

VGT traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $364.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,349. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $369.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.12.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

