Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF comprises 5.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $483,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,179. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

