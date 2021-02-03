Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

TGT stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average of $160.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.