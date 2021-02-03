HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBT. Raymond James downgraded HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,302. The firm has a market cap of $409.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

