HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY21 guidance to $12.10-13.10 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.10-13.10 EPS.

HCA stock opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $584,580.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,675 shares of company stock worth $13,350,016. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

