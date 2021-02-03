HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $190.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

NYSE HCA traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $167.99. 6,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.36. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $584,580.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,675 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,016 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

