Head to Head Analysis: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -1.37% -6.43% 2.97% Pinduoduo -17.10% -28.77% -8.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.16 -$10.10 million $0.66 37.06 Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 46.82 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -206.82

EVO Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVO Payments and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 5 3 0 2.38 Pinduoduo 0 6 14 0 2.70

EVO Payments presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $121.50, indicating a potential downside of 33.24%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Pinduoduo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. It offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. As of December 31, 2019, the company processed approximately 1.0 billion transactions in the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico; and 2.5 billion transactions in Europe consisting of the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European countries. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

