Head-To-Head Analysis: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) & LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and LiveXLive Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 2.10 $174.45 million $2.46 33.81 LiveXLive Media $38.66 million 7.74 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -6.01

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than LiveXLive Media. LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 2.19% 5.97% 2.60% LiveXLive Media -78.54% N/A -56.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse and LiveXLive Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 1 15 7 1 2.33 LiveXLive Media 0 0 5 0 3.00

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus target price of $72.35, indicating a potential downside of 12.83%. LiveXLive Media has a consensus target price of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 28.61%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats LiveXLive Media on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

