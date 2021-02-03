Head-To-Head Analysis: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) & Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 2.88 $1.00 billion N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.92 $106.00 million $1.53 28.76

Advanced Info Service Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.56% 39.86% 7.95% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.34% 1.21% 0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Info Service Public and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus price target of $50.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Advanced Info Service Public on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It aslo offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 35 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.2 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.