Head to Head Comparison: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSGD)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSGD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 26.92% 14.20% 8.02% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -319.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Mexus Gold US’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 2.53 $718.60 million $0.34 20.68 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.22 million N/A N/A

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kinross Gold and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 2 8 0 2.80 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 65.36%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Mexus Gold US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold, as well as 55.7 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

