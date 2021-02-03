Head-To-Head Comparison: Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) & Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Covestro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Covestro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Covestro 1 5 6 1 2.54

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Covestro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $6.20 million 189.83 -$85.67 million N/A N/A Covestro $13.90 billion 0.98 $618.24 million $1.69 20.76

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -296.37% -57.25% -45.40% Covestro 1.82% 3.62% 1.59%

Summary

Covestro beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; and dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in diabetes and congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as for use in dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; and Beta Bionics, Inc. to initiate home-use trial of the iLet bionic pancreas with dasiglucagon for autonomous bihormonal treatment of type 1 diabetes, as well as research agreement with Orbit Discovery Ltd. and Torrey Pines Institute for Molecular Studies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. It markets its products through trading houses and distributors. Covestro AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

