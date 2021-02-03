Head-To-Head Contrast: Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) vs. North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

This table compares North American Construction Group and Cal Dive International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 8.50% 23.22% 5.93% Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Construction Group and Cal Dive International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $541.89 million 0.53 $27.79 million $1.13 8.15 Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

North American Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cal Dive International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for North American Construction Group and Cal Dive International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A

North American Construction Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 63.95%. Given North American Construction Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Volatility and Risk

North American Construction Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Cal Dive International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a heavy equipment fleet of 686 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.