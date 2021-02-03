Head-To-Head Review: Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) and Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) and Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marks and Spencer Group and Ascena Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marks and Spencer Group 1 5 6 0 2.42 Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Ascena Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A Ascena Retail Group -30.71% N/A -38.69%

Risk and Volatility

Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Marks and Spencer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Ascena Retail Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marks and Spencer Group $12.95 billion 0.28 $30.13 million $0.42 8.93 Ascena Retail Group $3.72 billion 0.00 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

Marks and Spencer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Summary

Marks and Spencer Group beats Ascena Retail Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services. In addition, the company invests in and develops real estate properties; and provides its products online. It also exports its products to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates 1,519 stores in the United Kingdom and 62 stores internationally. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. The company's merchandise assortment offerings include intimate apparel, wear-to-work, and casual apparel; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics, as well as accessories and select footwear. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of August 1, 2020, it operated approximately 2,500 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.