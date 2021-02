Head-To-Head Review: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Romeo Power and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.59%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $15.35 million 4.33 $1.11 million $0.07 61.43

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% Sono-Tek 8.16% 13.49% 8.84%

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges. Romeo Power, Inc. is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

