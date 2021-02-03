Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HTA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. 967,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.13 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.