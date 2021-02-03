HEIDI (HDI) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 72.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One HEIDI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEIDI has traded down 81.8% against the U.S. dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $2,048.43 and approximately $67.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HEIDI

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch.

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

