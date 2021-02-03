Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 1,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

HLTOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

