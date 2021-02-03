Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 180 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.26. 14,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,126 shares of company stock worth $8,510,513 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

