Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 9,583 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.13. 30,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.45. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

