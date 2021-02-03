Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2,871.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.99, for a total transaction of $7,090,242.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,577.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

EL stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.36. 7,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average is $230.19. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

