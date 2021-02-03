Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 10,107 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 24,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.70. 72,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.17. The stock has a market cap of $331.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,280,369,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

