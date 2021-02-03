Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 8,600 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $260,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on AUB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

