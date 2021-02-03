Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,625 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

PFF remained flat at $$38.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 117,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,370. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

