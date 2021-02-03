Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) were up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.11. Approximately 515,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 591,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -179.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

