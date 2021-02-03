HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 481 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $321.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

