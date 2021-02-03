Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

