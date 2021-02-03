HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)’s (HLS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.36% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:HLS traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$541.24 million and a P/E ratio of -26.29. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$23.50.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

