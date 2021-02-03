HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HMSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

HMS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. 408,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,751. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in HMS by 73.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HMS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in HMS by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in HMS by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

