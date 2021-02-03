Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Shares of HOLI opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $891.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 147,304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

