HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMSVF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

HomeServe stock remained flat at $$14.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. HomeServe has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

