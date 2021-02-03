HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

HomeStreet stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $835.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,094 shares of company stock valued at $103,081. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

