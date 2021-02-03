HOMIHELP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,241.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $41,241.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00005135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00054987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00140179 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00064427 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 86.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00239104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00039250 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

