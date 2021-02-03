Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.