Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Shares of HMN stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 446,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,668 shares of company stock worth $562,028. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

