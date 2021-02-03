Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.95. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HMN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,542. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,668 shares of company stock worth $562,028 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

