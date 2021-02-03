Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

