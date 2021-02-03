Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Update

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock worth $62,696,355. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 615,765 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 430,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 405,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 385,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 375,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,510. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $626.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $386.59 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

