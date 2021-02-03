Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

HLI stock opened at $66.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $990,381. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

