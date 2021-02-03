Howdoo Trading 21% Higher This Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01080315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.65 or 0.04583213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

