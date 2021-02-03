Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

