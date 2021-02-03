Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.75-0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

