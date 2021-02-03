Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HWM opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

