HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HOYA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.45. HOYA has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

