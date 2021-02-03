Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Hubbell stock opened at $158.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

