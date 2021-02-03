Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB stock opened at $158.45 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $172.17. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average of $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Hubbell alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.