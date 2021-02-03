Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,383 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

